Previous
Photo 2387
Smokey Hollow Falls
This is a lovely little waterfall in Watertown, Ontario. There is a rugged footpath to get to the bottom of it, but the hike is worth it :)
9th October 2024
9th Oct 24
3
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
9th October 2024 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
falls
,
hollow
,
smokey
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Ohhhhh......yesss!
October 10th, 2024
Rick
ace
Awesome capture.
October 10th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Beautiful image and scene!
October 10th, 2024
