Smokey Hollow Falls by pdulis
Smokey Hollow Falls

This is a lovely little waterfall in Watertown, Ontario. There is a rugged footpath to get to the bottom of it, but the hike is worth it :)
9th October 2024 9th Oct 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Ohhhhh......yesss!
October 10th, 2024  
Rick ace
Awesome capture.
October 10th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
Beautiful image and scene!
October 10th, 2024  
