Brrrrrr!!
16 / 365

Brrrrrr!!!!

My Turk's cap froze. Everything froze. It was 25 deg. F. when I woke up.
16th January 2024

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days.
4% complete

