Do You Believe in Icicles? by peachfront
17 / 365

Do You Believe in Icicles?

Not a sight usually seen around this subtropical yard...
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
4% complete

