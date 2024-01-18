Previous
A Post-Freeze January Hummingbird by peachfront
18 / 365

A Post-Freeze January Hummingbird

The light is terrible but I had to try to capture a shot of one of the hummingbirds lining up to refuel at my feeders after the big Arctic Blast.
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
4% complete

Photo Details

