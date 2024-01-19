Previous
19 / 365

Hummingbird Inspects the Hard Freeze Damage

"My garden froze, & I blame you!" but it didn't stop this individual from sleeping in the garden overnight so she could be first at the feeders this morning.
19th January 2024

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
