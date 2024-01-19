Sign up
Previous
19 / 365
Hummingbird Inspects the Hard Freeze Damage
"My garden froze, & I blame you!" but it didn't stop this individual from sleeping in the garden overnight so she could be first at the feeders this morning.
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
19th January 2024 7:48am
Exif
View Info
Tags
birds
,
winter
,
bird
,
hummingbird
,
garden
,
hummingbirds
