Our Chameleon Blends in Perfectly, You Can't See Her by peachfront
20 / 365

Our Chameleon Blends in Perfectly, You Can't See Her

This snoozy Carolina Anole invited itself to hibernate in our kitchen on the Mother-in-Law plant the day before the Arctic Blast, and she's been snoozing in the same spot ever since.
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
