Small owl, big disgruntle by peachfront
67 / 365

Small owl, big disgruntle

This Pearl-Spotted Owlet has been chased from tree to tree for a freaking hour by such cheeky birbs as Fork-tailed Drongo & a whole entire flock of White-crested Helmetshrikes so you have to forgive this borb's squinty-eyed view of life.
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
awww that face!
March 19th, 2024  
