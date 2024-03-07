Sign up
67 / 365
Small owl, big disgruntle
This Pearl-Spotted Owlet has been chased from tree to tree for a freaking hour by such cheeky birbs as Fork-tailed Drongo & a whole entire flock of White-crested Helmetshrikes so you have to forgive this borb's squinty-eyed view of life.
7th March 2024
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Photo Details
Tags
birds
bird
owls
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
awww that face!
March 19th, 2024
