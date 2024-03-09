Previous
Next
Watch out below if you have fish breath by peachfront
69 / 365

Watch out below if you have fish breath

An African Fish Eagle takes off over the Gambia River, and so did a Pel's FIshing Owl, a very large & ginger owl, but I was too slow on the trigger (& too in awe) to capture a photo of this notorious owl.
9th March 2024 9th Mar 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise