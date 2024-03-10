Previous
Next
What Big Eyes You Have by peachfront
70 / 365

What Big Eyes You Have

I was really struggling to get a good picture on this day even though I had a lot of great opportunities. Have a Purple Starling. It's tougher than you think to capture all that glitter in hard, cloudless sunlight.
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise