Dark Chanting Goshawk but no chanting was heard by peachfront
Dark Chanting Goshawk but no chanting was heard

Another day where I struggled unreasonably hard to get a decent shot. I don't think a more experienced photographer would have had any issues. We were surrounded by colorful birds of all kinds... Oh, well, practice makes perfect.
12th March 2024 12th Mar 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
21% complete

