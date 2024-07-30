Sign up
Previous
212 / 365
Two Baby Cardinals in the Shade
The cardinal fledglings would like to inform you that hand-held amateur focus stacking is silly. Use a tripod & let the computer do all the work. But when it's just a two-stack photo puny humans always think they can DIY.
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
1
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Photo Details
Tags
birds
,
wildlife
,
birding
,
fledglings
