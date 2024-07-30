Previous
Two Baby Cardinals in the Shade by peachfront
Two Baby Cardinals in the Shade

The cardinal fledglings would like to inform you that hand-held amateur focus stacking is silly. Use a tripod & let the computer do all the work. But when it's just a two-stack photo puny humans always think they can DIY.
