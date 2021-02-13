Previous
Beans on toast... by peadar
Beans on toast...

This is a nice recipe from Polpo, the Venetian-focussed restaurant chain. Broad bean, mint and ricotta bruschetta. I've paired it here with some Greek fried potato slices. Gorgeous!
Peter H

ace
@peadar
