Photo 496
All Saints Church
All Saints Church, Royal Leamington Spa, is one of the largest Parish churches in the UK, expanded from earlier Saxon and Norman structures to accommodate the increasing population and visitor numbers in the 18th and 19th centuries.
21st July 2021
21st Jul 21
Peter H
ace
@peadar
Tags
church
canal
holiday
spa
leamington
all saints
midlands
