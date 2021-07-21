Previous
All Saints Church by peadar
All Saints Church

All Saints Church, Royal Leamington Spa, is one of the largest Parish churches in the UK, expanded from earlier Saxon and Norman structures to accommodate the increasing population and visitor numbers in the 18th and 19th centuries.
