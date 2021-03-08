Sign up
Photo 467
Leaving the lock
I thought I'd continue with the canal series for a while; this is the view from the back of the narrowboat as you exit one of the "narrow" locks (which were built to be just wide enough for one 7ft wide narrowboat).
8th March 2021
8th Mar 21
Peter H
ace
@peadar
28th December 2020 A new camera, a slight let-up in work pressures, a new year beckons in many ways - it must be time for another...
Tags
canal
,
lock
,
oxford
,
narrowboat
