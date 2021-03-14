Canal series: the Oxford Canal (south section) heads through Banbury - a mid-sized town made famous in the nursery rhyme "Ride a Cock Horse to Banbury Cross" which dates back possibly to 1725. I always find canal journeys through towns and cities fascinating, the mix of old and new is always interesting and glimpses of our industrial heritage are always illuminating. A few dozen metres from this lock is the old boating workshop "Tooleys Boatyard" which has a very significant history in the maintenance and development of the canal. More details here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tooley%27s_Boatyard
Navigating through towns also provides opportunities for "gongoozlers" - ordinary townsfolk who often gather at the locks or other key points to watch the goings-on.