41 / 365
Itsy bitsy spider
Not exactly climbing up the water spout. It looked as if it was trying to build a web but the breeze was more than the spider could handle. It eventually dropped down into the pachysandra and disappeared.
10th September 2022
10th Sep 22
Paul J
ace
@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more. I left...
Photo Details
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
9th September 2022 2:36pm
