Previous
Next
Hanging in There by pej76
97 / 365

Hanging in There

I took down much of the garden by the fence today but I didn’t have the heart to cut down the very last Daisy that is still blooming. With the approaching colder weather it will soon give up the ghost. I’ll cut it back then.
6th November 2022 6th Nov 22

Paul J

ace
@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more. I left...
26% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise