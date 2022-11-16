First Snowfall

I got up out of bed yesterday for quick shot of the season's first snowfall. We had about 2 inches of wet snow fall on us throughout the day. Fortunately the roads remained clear. The better half had to run to the pharmacy for me in the afternoon.



I am feeling improved today but I don't have a lot of energy. I will be seeing the surgeon tomorrow morning to have a "device" that is attached to me removed.