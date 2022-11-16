Previous
Next
First Snowfall by pej76
106 / 365

First Snowfall

I got up out of bed yesterday for quick shot of the season's first snowfall. We had about 2 inches of wet snow fall on us throughout the day. Fortunately the roads remained clear. The better half had to run to the pharmacy for me in the afternoon.

I am feeling improved today but I don't have a lot of energy. I will be seeing the surgeon tomorrow morning to have a "device" that is attached to me removed.
16th November 2022 16th Nov 22

Paul J

ace
@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more. I left...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Oh how wonderful, says the Brit Girl who loves snow and doesn't see it often enough LOL!
I seem to have missed that you are unwell. Sending you my very very best wishes and hope you are recovered soon.
November 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise