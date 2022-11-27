Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
116 / 365
First Sunday of Advent
We began our Advent devotional journey this evening minus candles. Hopefully we will have them tomorrow.
27th November 2022
27th Nov 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul J
ace
@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more. I left...
179
photos
14
followers
23
following
31% complete
View this month »
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
Latest from all albums
111
33
112
113
114
34
115
116
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Main Album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close