179 / 365
New Shower Head
Our old shower head sprung a leak recently and needed to be replaced. I got this one which makes a gentle rain type of shower which my wife likes. The smaller head is a massage which is also good for rinsing those hard to get places.
26th February 2023
26th Feb 23
Paul J
ace
@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more. I left...
