284 / 365
Busy Bug
Not sure what sort of bug this is. Looks like a beetle but has an abdomen like a wasp. At any rate it was a very busy critter on the Black Eyed Susan’s after I watered them.
3rd September 2023
3rd Sep 23
Paul J
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments: 2
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
2nd September 2023 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
How intriguing!
September 3rd, 2023
Paul J
@casablanca
Turns out that this is a soldier beetle. Though it looks a little wasp like it is harmless to humans. They don't bite and they don't sting. They are prolific pollinators so I will not disturb them when I see them at work on the flowers.
September 3rd, 2023
