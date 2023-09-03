Previous
Busy Bug by pej76
Busy Bug

Not sure what sort of bug this is. Looks like a beetle but has an abdomen like a wasp. At any rate it was a very busy critter on the Black Eyed Susan’s after I watered them.
3rd September 2023 3rd Sep 23

Paul J

Casablanca ace
How intriguing!
September 3rd, 2023  
Paul J
@casablanca Turns out that this is a soldier beetle. Though it looks a little wasp like it is harmless to humans. They don't bite and they don't sting. They are prolific pollinators so I will not disturb them when I see them at work on the flowers.
September 3rd, 2023  
