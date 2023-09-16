Previous
Feed Me! by pej76
Feed Me!

I forgot to feed Gracie yesterday morning before leaving for the golf course. I hope her majesty can forgive her servant’s negligence 😺

My wife took this photo to send to me while I was at the course.
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

September 16th, 2023  
She has every reason to complain!
September 16th, 2023  
