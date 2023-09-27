Previous
Beaver Creek Meadows by pej76
308 / 365

Beaver Creek Meadows

A golf day today at BCM. It is an hour’s drive from my home. I drove through a light rain most of they way there and almost turned back to home. It was not raining at the course thankfully.

BCM is a short course ideal for the senior player who typically gets beat up by the longer ones. We all had good scores yesterday.
27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

Paul J

ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
84% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely composition
September 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise