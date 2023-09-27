Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
308 / 365
Beaver Creek Meadows
A golf day today at BCM. It is an hour’s drive from my home. I drove through a light rain most of they way there and almost turned back to home. It was not raining at the course thankfully.
BCM is a short course ideal for the senior player who typically gets beat up by the longer ones. We all had good scores yesterday.
27th September 2023
27th Sep 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
428
photos
14
followers
24
following
84% complete
View this month »
301
302
303
304
305
306
307
308
Latest from all albums
305
306
75
43
76
307
77
308
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
26th September 2023 9:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely composition
September 27th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close