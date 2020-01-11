Sign up
Photo 2117
My First Ever Film Camera - Minolta Hi Matic G
This was the first Film Camera I bought.
The Minolta Hi Matic G
I bought it in 1980 from Mathers Cameras, in Bradshawgate , Bolton.
It was a cracking camera and took great pictures.
The Olympus Trip was the popular camera when I bought it, but I've always been a bit different from mainstream when it comes to gadgets.
As you can see, almost forty years later it is still in mint condition. I am very tempted to put a film in it and see the results !
Minolta became, Konica Minolta and in January 2006, sold it's camera division to Sony.
My camera of choice today ... a Sony !
I didn't know the Minolta to Sony story until i was talking to another vintage lens hunter in a charity shop at the weekend !
The camera looks beautiful, well maybe not to everyone, but to a camera geek like me it does.
11th January 2020
11th Jan 20
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I'm into year Nine of my 365. Yes year 9 !! If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography has changed...
