My First Ever Film Camera - Minolta Hi Matic G

This was the first Film Camera I bought.

The Minolta Hi Matic G

I bought it in 1980 from Mathers Cameras, in Bradshawgate , Bolton.

It was a cracking camera and took great pictures.

The Olympus Trip was the popular camera when I bought it, but I've always been a bit different from mainstream when it comes to gadgets.

As you can see, almost forty years later it is still in mint condition. I am very tempted to put a film in it and see the results !

Minolta became, Konica Minolta and in January 2006, sold it's camera division to Sony.

My camera of choice today ... a Sony !

I didn't know the Minolta to Sony story until i was talking to another vintage lens hunter in a charity shop at the weekend !

The camera looks beautiful, well maybe not to everyone, but to a camera geek like me it does.

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I'm into year Nine of my 365. Yes year 9 !! If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography has changed...
