100 Stranger Extra Photo : Anne Feeding The Birds

This is an extra addition to my 100 Strangers Project. This is Anne , Stranger 202



I shot Anne in Lincoln last Tuesday (you can see her on my photostream). She feeds the wildlife at Lincoln, Brayford Pool / Waterfront, most days.



I thought this extra photo, adds to her story



Looks good in mono.



That swan looks like it is about to bite Anne;s hand off !



