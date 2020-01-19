Previous
100 Stranger Extra Photo : Anne Feeding The Birds by phil_howcroft
Photo 2120

100 Stranger Extra Photo : Anne Feeding The Birds

This is an extra addition to my 100 Strangers Project. This is Anne , Stranger 202

I shot Anne in Lincoln last Tuesday (you can see her on my photostream). She feeds the wildlife at Lincoln, Brayford Pool / Waterfront, most days.

I thought this extra photo, adds to her story

Looks good in mono.

That swan looks like it is about to bite Anne;s hand off !

19th January 2020 19th Jan 20

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I'm into year Nine of my 365. Yes year 9 !! If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography has changed...
Peter Dulis ace
lovely candid shot - fav
January 22nd, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Hope he doesn't bite the hand that feeds- great candid Phil .
January 23rd, 2020  
