Previous
Next
Photo 2120
100 Stranger Extra Photo : Anne Feeding The Birds
This is an extra addition to my 100 Strangers Project. This is Anne , Stranger 202
I shot Anne in Lincoln last Tuesday (you can see her on my photostream). She feeds the wildlife at Lincoln, Brayford Pool / Waterfront, most days.
I thought this extra photo, adds to her story
Looks good in mono.
That swan looks like it is about to bite Anne;s hand off !
19th January 2020
19th Jan 20
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I'm into year Nine of my 365. Yes year 9 !! If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography has changed...
7
2
1
365
Canon EOS 60D
14th January 2020 3:35pm
black and white
street photography
mono
monochrome
lincoln
streetie
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely candid shot - fav
January 22nd, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Hope he doesn't bite the hand that feeds- great candid Phil .
January 23rd, 2020
