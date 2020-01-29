100 Strangers : Round 3 : No. 207 : Emma

This is my second stranger shot from Saturday, when we went into Nottingham for some shopping and lunch. I went off looking for strangers for an hour before lunch. The city was pretty quite and my usual haunts, Hockley and the Lace Market didn’t prove successful. I decided to explore a new area of town and went up towards the castle.As I approached Maid Marion way, I noticed hundreds of people queuing to go into St. Nicholas’ church. I thought it might be a special service, but when I looked closer it was a “Vintage Clothes Sale”. The offer was fill a bag full of clothes, £15 per kilogram in weight.I saw two young women in sat in a doorway just down the street from the church. They had several big bags with them, so I assumed they had just been to the sale.I went over to them (Emma and Francesca) and asked them if they had been to the sale. They had indeed been to the sale and had bagged some good bargains. £80 pounds worth of bargains ! Although it was free to enter the sale, they had bought a £1-00 early bird ticket, which guaranteed them early entry to jump the queues and bag the best bargains ! They had travelled from Mansfield to go to the sale.We had a chat about what type of clothing they had bought and they showed me some nice fluffy coats.I had walked across to them with my camera in hand, so I then asked if I could photograph them for my 100 strangers project. They both said yes. I said could I photograph them individually and they both agreed. I shot Emma first and then Francseca.So meet Emma, who was sat on the floor having a cigarette. I crouched down to photograph her, so I was level with here eyes.Emma works in a pub / bar in Mansfield. A large pub on the outskirts of the town.I asked Emma what bargains she had bagged and she told me she had got some Tommy Hilfiger gear. I wondered if her hat was a new acquisition too.I was struggling getting catchlights in her eyes, but a bright wall across the street seemed to create some decent ones.So that the story of the meeting. It is essentially the same story as Francesca as it is rare that I get two strangers from one meet.I have posted Emma’s photo in mono as anybody wearing a “slipknot” hat has to be in mono. The Slipknot logo, shows the rock band's name in a powerful heavy metal typeface which has a very rough, static appearance. The font style can be attributed to the band's loud music and wild live performances (thanks google for that bit of info’)Thanks for being stranger number 207 Emma, I hope you like your bag of clothes and the photos I sent you.Find out more about the project and see pictures taken by other photographers at the 100 Strangers Flickr Group pageMy own strangers can be seen here: