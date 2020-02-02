Previous
Collect Here by phil_howcroft
Photo 2129

Collect Here

On Sunday my wife , whippet and myself did an urban walk along the Beeston to Nottingham canal to Trent Bridge.

The canal passes by Nottingham Railway Station, so we popped up onto street level so I could shoot a couple of street shots.

This is the modern day ticket office. Where you collect your prepaid / pre booked tickets from electronic machines. Have you tried buying a rail ticket online? It's easy enough to buy a ticket, but so complicated to understand the pricing system and restrictions on travel. Once upon a time you went to the ticket office and bought your ticket, that was it, no ambiguity on prices , no complicated rail franchises !

Anyway, the "collect here" area of the station made a beautiful , minimalistic , street photography shot.

Edited in GIMP / GMIC and shot on my Sony A6000

2nd February 2020 2nd Feb 20

Phil Howcroft

I'm now into year ten of my 365. My project started at the end of January 2011
Allison Williams ace
I agree about online purchases. There is always some unexpected snag. Your picture though is pure perfection. Love the B&W.
February 4th, 2020  
Phil Howcroft
@allie912 allison, thank you so much for the kind words, I thought this might appeal to you when i posted it :)
February 5th, 2020  
