Collect Here

On Sunday my wife , whippet and myself did an urban walk along the Beeston to Nottingham canal to Trent Bridge.



The canal passes by Nottingham Railway Station, so we popped up onto street level so I could shoot a couple of street shots.



This is the modern day ticket office. Where you collect your prepaid / pre booked tickets from electronic machines. Have you tried buying a rail ticket online? It's easy enough to buy a ticket, but so complicated to understand the pricing system and restrictions on travel. Once upon a time you went to the ticket office and bought your ticket, that was it, no ambiguity on prices , no complicated rail franchises !



Anyway, the "collect here" area of the station made a beautiful , minimalistic , street photography shot.



Edited in GIMP / GMIC and shot on my Sony A6000



