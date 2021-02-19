Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2347
Winter leaf
Rescued while walking Ruby and photographed on my new lightpad.
Turned out OK I think
Sony A7, with Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 Di III RXD, edited in GIMP
19th February 2021
19th Feb 21
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started year 11 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
2347
photos
92
followers
87
following
643% complete
View this month »
2340
2341
2342
2343
2344
2345
2346
2347
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7
Taken
19th February 2021 4:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
lightpad
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close