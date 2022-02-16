Sign up
Photo 2564
Red Anemone
Spotted at Woodthorpe Park plant and flower shop.
Shot while taking Ruby on a walk to Woodthorpe Park this morning
Nice isn't it
16th February 2022
16th Feb 22
4
3
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7
Taken
16th February 2022 11:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
bokeh
,
anemone
Corinne C
ace
It is a very nice flower with an intense color.
February 16th, 2022
Annie D
ace
lovely focus on the leaves - I find the red flowers hard to photograph as the colour is so intense - nicely done :)
February 16th, 2022
FBailey
ace
A stunner Phil
February 16th, 2022
Mags
ace
A lovely capture!
February 16th, 2022
