Red Anemone by phil_howcroft
Red Anemone

Spotted at Woodthorpe Park plant and flower shop.

Shot while taking Ruby on a walk to Woodthorpe Park this morning

Nice isn't it
16th February 2022 16th Feb 22

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
Corinne C ace
It is a very nice flower with an intense color.
February 16th, 2022  
Annie D ace
lovely focus on the leaves - I find the red flowers hard to photograph as the colour is so intense - nicely done :)
February 16th, 2022  
FBailey ace
A stunner Phil
February 16th, 2022  
Mags ace
A lovely capture!
February 16th, 2022  
