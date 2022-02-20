Previous
Walking the Bennerley by phil_howcroft
Photo 2567

Walking the Bennerley

Bennerley Viaduct is a grade 2* listed railway viaduct built in 1877 by the Great Northern Railway Company. At over quarter of a mile long, it is the longest wrought iron viaduct in the country. It straddles the River Erewash connecting Ilkeston in Derbyshire with Awsworth in Nottinghamshire.

This wrought iron lattice work viaduct is 1452 feet long with the rails 60 feet 10 inches above the Erewash River. Most railway viaducts at the time were brick-built but the foundations of the Bennerley Viaduct were subject to a great deal of coal mining subsidence therefore, the lighter wrought iron design was chosen.


It is now open to the public to walk across. We did so a couple of Saturdays ago. It was really windy on the top of the deck (this was a week before Storm Eunice hit the UK).

It's a beautiful viaduct

The information in the first two paragraphs are from Wikipedia and the "Friends of Bennerley Viaduct" websites
20th February 2022 20th Feb 22

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Lesley ace
Ooh I’ve never heard of it but now I’m desperate to walk it. Nice shot.
February 20th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft
@tinley23 thanks Lesley , a canal at either end too , to walk along
February 20th, 2022  
