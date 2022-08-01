Sign up
Photo 2640
The Mayor at Pride
This is the Mayor of Nottingham, Wendy
I've known Wendy a few years now. I photographed her jazz band at Nottingham Arboretum a few years ago and kept in touch ever since.
She's a really nice lady and all you need to know about her and her role as Mayor, can be read in the link below
https://www.nottinghamcity.gov.uk/lordmayor
Here's Wendy last month playing in her band
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2022-06-26
1st August 2022
1st Aug 22
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7
Taken
30th July 2022 11:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mayor
,
pride
,
nottingham
,
2022
Keren
She look like a good woman...
August 1st, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
@kerenmcsweeney
she is keren
August 1st, 2022
Judith Johnson
She looks like a very friendly sort with that big smile
August 1st, 2022
Mags
ace
She is a lovely lady in her black lace outfit.
August 1st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
