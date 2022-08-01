Previous
Next
The Mayor at Pride by phil_howcroft
Photo 2640

The Mayor at Pride

This is the Mayor of Nottingham, Wendy

I've known Wendy a few years now. I photographed her jazz band at Nottingham Arboretum a few years ago and kept in touch ever since.

She's a really nice lady and all you need to know about her and her role as Mayor, can be read in the link below

https://www.nottinghamcity.gov.uk/lordmayor

Here's Wendy last month playing in her band

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2022-06-26

1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
723% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Keren
She look like a good woman...
August 1st, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
@kerenmcsweeney she is keren
August 1st, 2022  
Judith Johnson
She looks like a very friendly sort with that big smile
August 1st, 2022  
Mags ace
She is a lovely lady in her black lace outfit.
August 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise