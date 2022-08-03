Previous
Next
100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 326 : Gabriel by phil_howcroft
Photo 2641

100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 326 : Gabriel

This is Gabriel a street preacher. I met Gabriel in Newark upon Trent last week. Gabriel had travelled up to Newark from Leicester (an easy drive up the A46).

Gabriel had a headset microphone attached to a speaker around as he walked around Newark market place, preaching the Gospel to anyone who would listen.

As I approached him I asked if I could take his photo, we had a chat, which at one point was booming out of his speaker !

He was also playing hymn’s through his PA system. As we talked he played “Shine Jesus Shine”.

Is that “Shine Jesus Shine” I asked.

“Yes” said Gabriel

I then stated singing along to it (note the microphone was now off) ..

Shine, Jesus, shine
Fill this land with the Father's glory
Blaze, Spirit, blaze
Set our hearts on fire


My daughters used to sing it at Sunday School, a big fave back in the day !

“Is it by Graham Kendrick?” I asked (knowing it was)

Gabriel said “Yes”

I don’t know if he was impressed or not that I knew the words and composer, or whether he thought I was a bit sad ! I quite surprised myself I remembered the words / lyrics !

As we were talking / singing, I was taking some photos. Gabriel gave me a leaflet and I thanked him, bumped fists and I walked on. My wife was sat on a bench, laughing, saying she knew I was going to ask Gabriel for a photo!

Gabriels leaflet had some contact numbers for more information. The telephone numbers were in Ghana and Ghana’s capital Accra! There was also a UK mobile telephone number too !

Thanks for letting me take your photo Gabriel
3rd August 2022 3rd Aug 22

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
723% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
What a fabulous shot and narrative. I’m always fascinated by the interesting people you come across.
August 3rd, 2022  
Allison Williams ace
Love the way you engage with your subjects so it becomes a momentary relationship. I’m going to have to look that hymn up!
August 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise