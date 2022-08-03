100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 326 : Gabriel

This is Gabriel a street preacher. I met Gabriel in Newark upon Trent last week. Gabriel had travelled up to Newark from Leicester (an easy drive up the A46).



Gabriel had a headset microphone attached to a speaker around as he walked around Newark market place, preaching the Gospel to anyone who would listen.



As I approached him I asked if I could take his photo, we had a chat, which at one point was booming out of his speaker !



He was also playing hymn’s through his PA system. As we talked he played “Shine Jesus Shine”.



Is that “Shine Jesus Shine” I asked.



“Yes” said Gabriel



I then stated singing along to it (note the microphone was now off) ..



Shine, Jesus, shine

Fill this land with the Father's glory

Blaze, Spirit, blaze

Set our hearts on fire





My daughters used to sing it at Sunday School, a big fave back in the day !



“Is it by Graham Kendrick?” I asked (knowing it was)



Gabriel said “Yes”



I don’t know if he was impressed or not that I knew the words and composer, or whether he thought I was a bit sad ! I quite surprised myself I remembered the words / lyrics !



As we were talking / singing, I was taking some photos. Gabriel gave me a leaflet and I thanked him, bumped fists and I walked on. My wife was sat on a bench, laughing, saying she knew I was going to ask Gabriel for a photo!



Gabriels leaflet had some contact numbers for more information. The telephone numbers were in Ghana and Ghana’s capital Accra! There was also a UK mobile telephone number too !



Thanks for letting me take your photo Gabriel