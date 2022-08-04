Previous
Crêpes and Nutella by phil_howcroft
Crêpes and Nutella

I shot this photo as I was taking a short cut through the 'Nottingham Beach' while following the Pride Parade.

Nottingham turns the market square into a seaside resort. A beach , funfair, side stalls , food stalls , paddling pool etc.

These two young ladies were serving Crêpe's from a food stall. I thought the light and pastel colours would make a great photo , so I asked them if I could take their photo
4th August 2022 4th Aug 22

Phil Howcroft

