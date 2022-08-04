Sign up
Photo 2642
Crêpes and Nutella
I shot this photo as I was taking a short cut through the 'Nottingham Beach' while following the Pride Parade.
Nottingham turns the market square into a seaside resort. A beach , funfair, side stalls , food stalls , paddling pool etc.
These two young ladies were serving Crêpe's from a food stall. I thought the light and pastel colours would make a great photo , so I asked them if I could take their photo
4th August 2022
4th Aug 22
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
2683
photos
105
followers
97
following
2635
2636
2637
2638
2639
2640
2641
2642
Tags
street photography
,
nottingham
,
funfair
,
crêpe
,
streetie
,
nottingham beach
