Crêpes and Nutella

I shot this photo as I was taking a short cut through the 'Nottingham Beach' while following the Pride Parade.



Nottingham turns the market square into a seaside resort. A beach , funfair, side stalls , food stalls , paddling pool etc.



These two young ladies were serving Crêpe's from a food stall. I thought the light and pastel colours would make a great photo , so I asked them if I could take their photo

