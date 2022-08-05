Carnival Dance

We went to the Leicester Caribbean Carnival today (Saturday). It's a fabulous event the city centre streets are full of music, dance, great costumes and a lovely friendly atmosphere.



It's the first post covid event, the last carnival was 2019.



The sun shone and the parade was full of smiles.



I hope my photos capture the mood of the event.



Photo 1 : I knelt down between dance troops and got a dynamic shot of this dancer