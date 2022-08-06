Previous
Carnival Costume by phil_howcroft
Photo 2644

Carnival Costume

We went to the Leicester Caribbean Carnival today (Saturday). It's a fabulous event the city centre streets are full of music, dance, great costumes and a lovely friendly atmosphere.

It's the first post covid event, the last carnival was 2019.

The sun shone and the parade was full of smiles.

I hope my photos capture the mood of the event.

Photo 2 : Perhaps the show stopper costume of the day
6th August 2022

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Corinne C ace
This costume is amazing!
August 7th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
@corinnec it is indeed, glad you like it
August 7th, 2022  
