Photo 2644
Carnival Costume
We went to the Leicester Caribbean Carnival today (Saturday). It's a fabulous event the city centre streets are full of music, dance, great costumes and a lovely friendly atmosphere.
It's the first post covid event, the last carnival was 2019.
The sun shone and the parade was full of smiles.
I hope my photos capture the mood of the event.
Photo 2 : Perhaps the show stopper costume of the day
6th August 2022
6th Aug 22
2
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
Tags
sun
,
street photography
,
sunshine
,
carnival
,
caribbean
,
leicester
,
streetie
Corinne C
ace
This costume is amazing!
August 7th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
@corinnec
it is indeed, glad you like it
August 7th, 2022
