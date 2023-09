Call The Fire Brigade

This is a follow up photo to the previous stranger photo on my photostream.



This is the view we saw within minutes of returning home . Fire fighters in our back garden tackling the fire on the our next door neighbours Leylandii trees (our next door neighbour Dave was burning weed with a flame thrower !!!)



Shot from the back bedroom window, with Alfie in one hand and my mobile phone in the other hand (windows shut as smoke was everywhere when we came back from Nottingham)