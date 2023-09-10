Previous
Michael by phil_howcroft
Michael

This is Michael , stranger 43 back in 2015

I've kept in touch with Michael,in fact I did a photoshoot for a school reunion in 2017 (many of the people at the reunion were children of migrants from the HMT Empire Windrush).

Micheal was at the Nottingham Green Festival today, he was organising children's games and entertainment at the festival. He gives his time free and has been doing the festival for 30 years !

10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

Phil Howcroft

Casablanca ace
How lovely that he has been doing this for so long! He looks a lovely gentle man.
September 10th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
He looks as if he is enjoying what he is doing. Lovely shot.
September 10th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Michael seems to be a wonderful person! A great portrait Phil.
September 10th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Lovely portrait. How wonderful that you’ve been able to stay in touch.
September 10th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca Casa' he's a lovely man , if you look at his T-shirt it's from 2008 !
September 10th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford thanks Carole , the children were very engaged , he was doing a girls v boys tug of war !!!
September 10th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@corinnec Merci Corinne , I am pleased you like this shot
September 10th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@tinley23 Lesley , I keep in touch with some strangers and some you just see around all the time !
September 10th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely portrait - what a wonderful person - he looks a kind person !
September 10th, 2023  
Mags ace
Nicely captured! You are such good fellow to stay in touch with your portrait people.
September 10th, 2023  
