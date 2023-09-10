Michael

This is Michael , stranger 43 back in 2015



I've kept in touch with Michael,in fact I did a photoshoot for a school reunion in 2017 (many of the people at the reunion were children of migrants from the HMT Empire Windrush).



Micheal was at the Nottingham Green Festival today, he was organising children's games and entertainment at the festival. He gives his time free and has been doing the festival for 30 years !



