Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2961
Michael
This is Michael , stranger 43 back in 2015
I've kept in touch with Michael,in fact I did a photoshoot for a school reunion in 2017 (many of the people at the reunion were children of migrants from the HMT Empire Windrush).
Micheal was at the Nottingham Green Festival today, he was organising children's games and entertainment at the festival. He gives his time free and has been doing the festival for 30 years !
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
10
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3019
photos
107
followers
96
following
811% complete
View this month »
2954
2955
2956
2957
2958
2959
2960
2961
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
10
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
10th September 2023 2:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nottingham green festival
Casablanca
ace
How lovely that he has been doing this for so long! He looks a lovely gentle man.
September 10th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
He looks as if he is enjoying what he is doing. Lovely shot.
September 10th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Michael seems to be a wonderful person! A great portrait Phil.
September 10th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Lovely portrait. How wonderful that you’ve been able to stay in touch.
September 10th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@casablanca
Casa' he's a lovely man , if you look at his T-shirt it's from 2008 !
September 10th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@carole_sandford
thanks Carole , the children were very engaged , he was doing a girls v boys tug of war !!!
September 10th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@corinnec
Merci Corinne , I am pleased you like this shot
September 10th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@tinley23
Lesley , I keep in touch with some strangers and some you just see around all the time !
September 10th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely portrait - what a wonderful person - he looks a kind person !
September 10th, 2023
Mags
ace
Nicely captured! You are such good fellow to stay in touch with your portrait people.
September 10th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close