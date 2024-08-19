Previous
Carnival Colours by phil_howcroft
Photo 3240

Carnival Colours

Another photo from yesterday's Nottingham Carnival.

It's a superb event to photograph, everybody loves being photographed, there's a lovely atmosphere , lots of smiles and as you have seen from the photos, some absolutely amazing outfits

I will post some more tomorrow, and then close the topic.

19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Vincent ace
Another great one!
August 19th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Gosh I had to look hard to find the person in there. Wonderful image full of light, life and colour.
August 19th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Wow! I wonder how heavy that was to wear? Love her smile ❤️
August 19th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca the costumes are amazing Casa' , they are built onto a frame which are then carried on the shoulders, it takes over an hour to walk around the route !

@ankers70 thanks Suzanne , amazing isn't it :)

@vincent24 cheers Vincent
August 19th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Wow! That’s an amazing costume! So big, bold & colourful!
August 19th, 2024  
Mags ace
Amazing capture! I wonder what keeps these costumes together.
August 19th, 2024  
