Previous
Photo 3240
Carnival Colours
Another photo from yesterday's Nottingham Carnival.
It's a superb event to photograph, everybody loves being photographed, there's a lovely atmosphere , lots of smiles and as you have seen from the photos, some absolutely amazing outfits
I will post some more tomorrow, and then close the topic.
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
6
2
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3302
photos
118
followers
98
following
887% complete
3233
3234
3235
3236
3237
3238
3239
3240
3235
3236
3237
3238
3239
61
3240
62
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
18th August 2024 2:31pm
Tags
carnival
,
nottingham
,
nottingham carnival
Vincent
ace
Another great one!
August 19th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Gosh I had to look hard to find the person in there. Wonderful image full of light, life and colour.
August 19th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Wow! I wonder how heavy that was to wear? Love her smile ❤️
August 19th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@casablanca
the costumes are amazing Casa' , they are built onto a frame which are then carried on the shoulders, it takes over an hour to walk around the route !
@ankers70
thanks Suzanne , amazing isn't it :)
@vincent24
cheers Vincent
August 19th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Wow! That’s an amazing costume! So big, bold & colourful!
August 19th, 2024
Mags
ace
Amazing capture! I wonder what keeps these costumes together.
August 19th, 2024
