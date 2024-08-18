Sign up
Previous
Photo 3239
Nottingham Carnival
It was Nottingham Carnival today , a superb street event, that runs along the Embankment on the banks of the River Trent and winds it's way through the Meadows district of the city.
This lady was great to photograph, she really posed for the camera and had a beautiful smile.
I may have a few more photos to share from the event
18th August 2024
18th Aug 24
2
1
Tags
smiles
,
sunshine
,
costume
,
outfit
,
carnival
,
nottingham carnival
Lesley
ace
Wow, this is awesome!
August 18th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Wow what a great shot and costume!
August 18th, 2024
