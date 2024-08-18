Previous
Nottingham Carnival by phil_howcroft
Nottingham Carnival

It was Nottingham Carnival today , a superb street event, that runs along the Embankment on the banks of the River Trent and winds it's way through the Meadows district of the city.

This lady was great to photograph, she really posed for the camera and had a beautiful smile.

I may have a few more photos to share from the event
18th August 2024 18th Aug 24

Phil Howcroft

Lesley ace
Wow, this is awesome!
August 18th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wow what a great shot and costume!
August 18th, 2024  
