by phil_sandford

Photo 376
The 12th and final shot of the garden for this year, taken almost a month or so after the last one. I haven’t decided whether I’ll continue it in Yr6.
Some colour remains, there isn’t much left to flower now. As we move toward September my thoughts are now with clearing this down and getting the garden ready for the winter.
More Allium bulbs, tulips and Eryngium are on order which I’ll plant out when I get them, to provide more colour next year.
If you fancy taking a look at the others, and there is absolutely no obligation to do so, click on the tag below Philsgarden
20th August 2021
20th Aug 21
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
