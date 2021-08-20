Previous
by phil_sandford
Photo 376

The 12th and final shot of the garden for this year, taken almost a month or so after the last one. I haven’t decided whether I’ll continue it in Yr6.

Some colour remains, there isn’t much left to flower now. As we move toward September my thoughts are now with clearing this down and getting the garden ready for the winter.

More Allium bulbs, tulips and Eryngium are on order which I’ll plant out when I get them, to provide more colour next year.

If you fancy taking a look at the others, and there is absolutely no obligation to do so, click on the tag below Philsgarden
20th August 2021

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5
