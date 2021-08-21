Sign up
Photo 377
Carole - My Partner in Crime
Carole took me out this afternoon to Doddington Hall for an afternoon Cream Tea as a final birthday celebration. I am now on the sofa, fit to burst.
I took a few and this one has been vetted and consent to publish has been obtained.
21st August 2021
21st Aug 21
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
