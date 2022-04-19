My Garden April 2022

Another shot of the garden, a month on from the last. Daffs are almost done, had a lot this year that sadly came up blind; some of the Tulips have finished, some are just begining to flower. The Grape Hyacinth, plated for the first time in November last year, have all come up and are a riot of blue in the front of the border (they spread like billy-o which I'm looking forward to, but will control). We've got Lupins up in leaf, no flowers yet, the begining of the Poppies and Delphiniums and a good month earlier than last year, the Alliums are begining to bud.



The gorgeous weather of the Easter weekend saw the new furniture put to good use on the relatively new patio (we used to have a wooden swing seat in that location (you can see it in earler pics on the philsgarden tag) but that collapsed a year or so ago. We got that area of lawn slabbed and thought about getting a replacement, but decided on a corner seating unit with table. We think we made teh correct choice.



I've got new Dahlias to plant out in the greenhouse, when I think the frosts have finally gone, and an absolutely ton of seeds to sow (Poppies, Cosmos and a mixed tub of 'meadow flowers' for one of our lawns that I'm going to put over to flowers. Hopefully it'll work and it'll be not only a riot of colour, but a place for bees to thrive.



If you fancy taking a look at the others, and there is absolutely no obligation to do so, then cluck on the tag philsgarden