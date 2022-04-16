Previous
One Off Ruby by phil_sandford
One Off Ruby

Everything I am today is down to this lady (well not quite everything, being bald, fat and grumpy is all down to me and genetics) who I married 39 years ago today. If I had a time machine and could go back to 1983, 100% I’d do it all over again.
16th April 2022 16th Apr 22

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
Maggiemae ace
I hope it was not your darling wife who was 'bald fat and grumpy'! What a lovely photo - I do like to see these shots of our favourite photographers!
April 16th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Nice photo of you both, such a wonderful thing to say about Carole.
April 16th, 2022  
