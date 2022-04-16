Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 438
One Off Ruby
Everything I am today is down to this lady (well not quite everything, being bald, fat and grumpy is all down to me and genetics) who I married 39 years ago today. If I had a time machine and could go back to 1983, 100% I’d do it all over again.
16th April 2022
16th Apr 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
2559
photos
181
followers
211
following
120% complete
View this month »
431
432
433
434
435
436
437
438
Latest from all albums
2061
436
2062
2063
2064
437
2065
438
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Those Little Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
anniversary
,
wedding
,
memories
Maggiemae
ace
I hope it was not your darling wife who was 'bald fat and grumpy'! What a lovely photo - I do like to see these shots of our favourite photographers!
April 16th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Nice photo of you both, such a wonderful thing to say about Carole.
April 16th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close