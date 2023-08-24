1st World Problem

Currently, this is the only thing in our house with electricity; it’s my Network Attached Storage (NAS), running off my Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) that was at 68% of a major upgrade when the power went off for the 2nd time today. I’ve shutdown everything else hanging off the UPS in an, hopefully not a vain, attempt to extend the battery life of it. Power is ‘expected’ back by 1700. We shall see.



The cacophony of house alarms throughout the village is resonating with the ‘beep beep beep’ every 2 minutes of the UPS, just letting me know it's on battery.



Fingers crossed.