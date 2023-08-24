Previous
1st World Problem by phil_sandford
Photo 585

1st World Problem

Currently, this is the only thing in our house with electricity; it’s my Network Attached Storage (NAS), running off my Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) that was at 68% of a major upgrade when the power went off for the 2nd time today. I’ve shutdown everything else hanging off the UPS in an, hopefully not a vain, attempt to extend the battery life of it. Power is ‘expected’ back by 1700. We shall see.

The cacophony of house alarms throughout the village is resonating with the ‘beep beep beep’ every 2 minutes of the UPS, just letting me know it's on battery.

Fingers crossed.
24th August 2023 24th Aug 23

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
160% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise