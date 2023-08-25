Previous
Humble Bumble by phil_sandford
Humble Bumble

departing a rudbeckia

25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Olwynne
Really nice capture
August 25th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
fantastic
August 25th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Essence of Summer 🐝
August 25th, 2023  
