Like @carole_sandford , I've got so many 'great' pictures of our 2 days wandering amongst the Steampunks at this weekend's convention that I'm going to, at the risk of boring you, put a few up in my exras album for this week.This is 'Lady Loquacioius' and her partner - we had a lovely chat after I'd taken a few picures, lovely couple; she gave me her 'card' and I emailed her all of the photographs I took of them both as they requested.