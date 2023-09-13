We Have No Bananas

There's a fruit store on our street

It's run by a Greek.

And he keeps good things to eat

But you should hear him speak!

When you ask him anything, he never answers "no".

He just "yes"es you to death, and as he takes your dough

He tells you

"Yes, we have no bananas

We have-a no bananas today.



We've string beans, and onions

Cabbageses, and scallions,

And all sorts of fruit and say

We have an old fashioned to-mah-to

A Long Island po-tah-to

But yes, we have no bananas.

We have no bananas today."

Business got so good for him that he wrote home today,

"Send me Pete and Nick and Jim; I need help right away."

When he got them in the store, there was fun, you bet.

Someone asked for "sparrow grass" and then the whole quartet

All answered

"Yes, we have no bananas

We have-a no bananas today.



Just try those coconuts

Those walnuts and doughnuts

There ain't many nuts like they.

We'll sell you two kinds of red herring,

Dark brown, and ball-bearing.

But yes, we have no bananas

We have no bananas today."



Yes, we are very sorry to inform you

That we are entirely out of the fruit in question

The afore-mentioned vegetable

Bearing the cognomen "Banana".

We might induce you to accept a substitute less desirable,

But that is not the policy at this internationally famous green

grocery.

I should say not. No no no no no no no.

But may we suggest that you sample our five o'clock tea

Which we feel certain will tempt your pallet?

However we regret that after a diligent search

Of the premises

By our entire staff

We can positively affirm without fear of contradiction

That our raspberries are delicious; really delicious

Very delicious

But we have no bananas today.

Yes, we gotta no banana

No banana

We gotta no banana today.



I sella you no banana.

Hey, Marianna, you gotta no banana?

Why this man, he no believe-a what I say.

Now whatta you want mister?

You wanna buy twelve for a quarter?

No? well, just a oneofadozen?

I'm-a gonna calla my daughter.

Hey, Marianna

You gotta piana

Yes, banana, no

No, yes, no bananas today

We gotta no bananas.

Yes, we gotta no bananas today.



Songwriters: Frank Silver / Irving Conn

Yes! We Have No Bananas lyrics © BMG Rights Management, Reservoir Media Management Inc

