Merry Christmas to Us

Carole and I always stuggle to think of what we should get each other for Christmas. At our friends over the weekend in Glos they had one of these on their wall and I asked what it was? It's basically an Amazon Echo 'Show' so an Alexa, but a visual one, so a large 'tablet' on your wall.



If you wouldn't have one in your house, for whatever reason, then that's fine (there's no need to tell me) but knowing the technology and the security around it (thanks to my previous life) we have no issues whatsoever with it/them.



