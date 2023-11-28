Merry Christmas to Us

Previous
Carole and I always stuggle to think of what we should get each other for Christmas. At our friends over the weekend in Glos they had one of these on their wall and I asked what it was? It's basically an Amazon Echo 'Show' so an Alexa, but a visual one, so a large 'tablet' on your wall.

If you wouldn't have one in your house, for whatever reason, then that's fine (there's no need to tell me) but knowing the technology and the security around it (thanks to my previous life) we have no issues whatsoever with it/them.

moni kozi
I find it fascinating that you are so open to technology, particularly in these times when everyone obsesses over such matters (one way or the other).
November 28th, 2023  
Rich
Now that is cool
November 28th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Friends have one of these built into thier fridge!!
November 28th, 2023  
