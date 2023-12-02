Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 627
Rockin' Robin
One of our resident Robins on one of the (relatively) new squirrel proof feeders I've purchased.
Thanks for dropping by
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3409
photos
159
followers
174
following
172% complete
View this month »
621
622
623
624
625
626
627
628
Latest from all albums
627
117
2660
1
2661
118
628
119
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
1st December 2023 11:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
winter
,
canon
,
garden
,
seed
,
outdoor
,
robin
Babs
ace
He looks very fluffed up for the winter.
December 4th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
December 4th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Boy he is plumped up.
December 4th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot , time to refill the feeder Phil !! I have 2 of these feeders but one squirrel has found a way to feed from the feeder by hanging from the trees branch, reaching in for the seeds without putting his weight on the feeder's perch! little b????
December 4th, 2023
Phil Sandford
ace
@beryl
It's actually full of sunflower hearts, the frost is making it hard to see. I've hung all of mine well away from the trunks of trees so the tree rats can't readh out to them; that said, Carole has made me put out an old Peanut feeder just for the squirrels as she's said I'm cruel to them.
December 4th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
A lovely shot , time to refill the feeder Phil !! I have 2 of these feeders but one squirrel has found a way to feed from the feeder by hanging from the trees branch, reaching in for the seeds without putting his weight on the feeder's perch! little b????