Previous
Next
Rockin' Robin by phil_sandford
Photo 627

Rockin' Robin

One of our resident Robins on one of the (relatively) new squirrel proof feeders I've purchased.

Thanks for dropping by
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
172% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
He looks very fluffed up for the winter.
December 4th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
December 4th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Boy he is plumped up.
December 4th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace





A lovely shot , time to refill the feeder Phil !! I have 2 of these feeders but one squirrel has found a way to feed from the feeder by hanging from the trees branch, reaching in for the seeds without putting his weight on the feeder's perch! little b????
December 4th, 2023  
Phil Sandford ace
@beryl It's actually full of sunflower hearts, the frost is making it hard to see. I've hung all of mine well away from the trunks of trees so the tree rats can't readh out to them; that said, Carole has made me put out an old Peanut feeder just for the squirrels as she's said I'm cruel to them.
December 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise