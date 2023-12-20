Previous
Yawn !! by phil_sandford
Photo 641

Yawn !!

"Take your photograph and go, I need my beauty sleep!"

Only a few weeks old, but those teeth could do you a mischief if you were daft enough to get too close to this gorgeous creature.

thanks for dropping by
20th December 2023 20th Dec 23

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
175% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
Great close-up
December 20th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
LOL!! Yes, you would NOT want a bite from those fangs!
December 20th, 2023  
George ace
Oh, wonderful, what great timing!
December 20th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
fabulous photo ...Donna Nook ?
December 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise