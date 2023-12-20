Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 641
Yawn !!
"Take your photograph and go, I need my beauty sleep!"
Only a few weeks old, but those teeth could do you a mischief if you were daft enough to get too close to this gorgeous creature.
thanks for dropping by
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3441
photos
159
followers
175
following
175% complete
View this month »
634
635
636
637
638
639
640
641
Latest from all albums
2675
639
2676
122
640
2677
641
2678
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
20th December 2023 11:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pup
,
grey-seal
,
donna-nook
,
north-lincolnshire
Annie D
ace
Great close-up
December 20th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
LOL!! Yes, you would NOT want a bite from those fangs!
December 20th, 2023
George
ace
Oh, wonderful, what great timing!
December 20th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
fabulous photo ...Donna Nook ?
December 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close